Candidates face off a second time for Missouri District's 11th State seat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County voters will be experiencing a case of deja vu on November 3rd.

The same two political competitors once again, going head-to-head for Missouri's District 11 State seat as they did in 2018.

“The same things that are different about us then are different about us now,” said Brady Lee O'Dell, Democratic candidate for Missouri's District 11 State seat.

Republican incumbent, Brenda Shields is running for her second term in Missouri's House of Representatives. She's a well-known face to St. Joseph's volunteer and education community for the past three decades.

“I have worked tirelessly for the people of the 11th District for the last two years and I think there’s still a lot of work to be done,” said Brenda Shields, Republican incumbent for Missouri's District 11 State seat.

O’Dell is hoping to unseat Shields in the November 3rd election. He is a blue collar working and recent family man.

“Threw my hands up and said, ‘I’m running again, here we go,’” said O'Dell.

Shields said she used her time in office to work on creating a better education system for the state.

“I passed a bill in my first two years that had to do with teacher externships that allowed teachers to go out into the community and work at a certified community externship and be able to gain hours on the salary schedules, so that they can more understand the jobs that they are training their students for,” said Shields.

O'Dell said he doesn't think House Bill 462 is effective.

“She hasn’t really done much. She’s passed one symbolic bill that looked really good on a mailer for reelection, but it doesn’t really help Missourians out at all,” said O'Dell.

O’Dell said he plans to use his experience as a new father to bring a hands on approach to the state's COVID-19 response.

“I had a daughter. I had to find diapers when there was panic buying everywhere," said O'Dell, “It’s like they absolve themselves of all responsibility and that’s b.s. is what it is.”

Shields, a propenent of masks, said wearing masks fall on personal responsibility.

“You wear a mask to protect others, not necessarily yourself and it’s important for us in order to get back to work that people take that responsibility and wear a mask for others,” said Shields.

District 11 voters have the same pick from two years ago.

They can choose to elect the candidate who considers himself a local neighbor who believes his drive will make up for political experience.

“If I’m there, things are gonna get done cause I’m not gonna stop,” said O'Dell.

Buchanan County voters can choose to keep Shields in the seat, an experienced public servant with years to back her.

“I think that’s what sets me apart from the rest is my leadership and my servant heart,” said Shields.

Whoever wins this second match up, depends on what Buchanan County voters want sitting in District 11's State seat.

In 2018, Brenda Shields won the election for Missouri's District 11 State seat with 65% of the votes.