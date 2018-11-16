Santa to a Senior returns for holiday season

(St.Joseph,MO) The holiday shopping season is here and while you’re out picking up gifts for loved ones, you might consider picking up something for a senior in need.

Home Instead Senior Care is partnering with the St. Joseph Price Chopper for the 15th annual Be a Santa to a Senior program.

From November 15, until December 16, volunteers can help seniors who might not otherwise receive a gift for the holidays. Volunteers can pick out a paper ornament from the holiday tree inside Price Chopper, purchase gifts for seniors and return the items unwrapped with the ornament.

Brent Hoffart, owner of Home Instead Senior Care, said this years goal is to serve over 150 seniors in northwest Missouri.

“Often times we have things for children, and Toys for Tots, but often times seniors are forgotten,” Hoffart said.“Twenty-eight percent of people over 65 live alone and of those seniors that live in long term care facilities, about half of them don’t have any family left. They are along and they don’t have an opportunity to enjoy those memories from the holidays.”

The paper ornaments request small, simple gifts including puzzles, toiletries and blankets, but Hoffart said those small gifts can have a big impact.

“This is a way for us to give back to seniors who are lonely or are financially challenged over the holidays. This is a way to brighten their spirits and and not just deliver a gift,but also have a conversation and just bring joy to their holidays,” Hoffart said.

Volunteers have until December 16, to drop off their gifts for seniors at Price Chopper. All gifts will then be wrapped and delivered to seniors in northwest Missouri on December 20.

To request an ornament for a senior in need or to make a monetary donation to the program, contact Brent Hoffart at 816-259-5252.