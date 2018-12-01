Clear

Santa visits Country Cookie

In the spirit of the holiday season, Country Cookie invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to their bakery on Saturday.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 6:25 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the spirit of the holiday season, Country Cookie invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to their bakery on Saturday.

Children were able to take free pictures with the iconic duo and purchase some cookies.

Staff at the well known cookie shop said that they have been doing this for a few years.

"We just like to do things for the community," Heather Mitchell, a Operations Manager at Country Cookie said. "It's free for everybody to come attend it. So it's just our way of giving back during the holiday season."

Other holiday-themed events will be taking place at the bakery in the coming weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Throughout Saturday, we will be dealing with low visibility and on and off showers. It certainly will not be the best day for any outdoor activities but temperatures will be near or slightly above average. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events