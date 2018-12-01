Santa visits Country Cookie

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the spirit of the holiday season, Country Cookie invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to their bakery on Saturday.

Children were able to take free pictures with the iconic duo and purchase some cookies.

Staff at the well known cookie shop said that they have been doing this for a few years.

"We just like to do things for the community," Heather Mitchell, a Operations Manager at Country Cookie said. "It's free for everybody to come attend it. So it's just our way of giving back during the holiday season."

Other holiday-themed events will be taking place at the bakery in the coming weeks.