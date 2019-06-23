Saturday's severe storms hit Savannah Lake

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Severe weather struck a well-known Savannah lake Saturday evening, Bob's fishing lost two large trees and a gazebo in the storm.
High winds from those storms left the trees uprooted, one of them took out a gazebo on the property.
The owner of the Lake property said he received calls shortly after the storm explaining the damage. Crews worked to clean up the mess on Sunday.
No one was hurt.
