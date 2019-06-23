Clear

Saturday's severe storms hit Savannah Lake

Bob's Lake in Savannah lost two large trees as well as a gazebo during Saturday night's storms.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:43 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Severe weather struck a well-known Savannah lake Saturday evening, Bob's fishing lost two large trees and a gazebo in the storm.

High winds from those storms left the trees uprooted, one of them took out a gazebo on the property.

The owner of the Lake property said he received calls shortly after the storm explaining the damage. Crews worked to clean up the mess on Sunday.

No one was hurt.

After morning rain, Sunday ended up being a nice day with a few peaks of sunshine. For the rest of the night, expect a few isolated showers to move through up until about midnight. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 60s by morning.
