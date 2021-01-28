Savannah, Missouri is preparing for a mass vaccination clinic Friday

(SAVANNAH, Mo) A small Savannah church is about to get hit with a crowd of nearly 2,000 people.

“We’re not gonna have the full 1950-2000 people lined up at the exact same time,” said Andrew County Sheriff, Grant Gillett.

On Friday, Region H will hold one of the first mass vaccination clinics in Missouri.

Of a town the size of a little over 5,000, they’re preparing to welcome nearly half of its population.

Health officials say that Savannah is the perfect spot.

“This was chosen because of the location and size of parking lot and being able to move traffic through that,” said Andrew County Health Departments Public Health Nurse Manager, Jayne White.

As numerous amounts of people will be coming into Savannah, the Andrew County Sheriff Department has a plan to prevent traffic jams throughout the area.

“It's still a major highway, so we still will have one lane open for people coming into town, they’ll still be able to get into town. There might be a few side streets in Savannah that might be blocked off around the Savannah baptist church but we do not foresee any issues going on with that," said Sheriff Gillett.

Another strategy helping reduce congestion is that all vaccine shots are required to have an appointment scheduled.

“So If people can show up during their time slot and when they were assigned a time, that's gonna be a key and important in keeping the flow of traffic moving," said White.

Crews have been setting up cones and mapping out where the traffic will be directed towards to help make Friday a smooth ride.

“This is gonna happen. It's just um, we are limited on how fast and how much we can bring to our area,” said Administrator of Andrew County Health Department, Andrew Hoffman.

“We hope that it will be a smooth transaction where everybody will be able to get their shots and.. Go on,” said Sheriff Gillett.

All appointments are booked up for this clinic, but they are planning on having the clinic again for those who missed out on it this time.