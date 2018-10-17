Savannah School District responds to threat made at middle school

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— Savannah School District officials said a threat was reported at the middle school Tuesday.

According to Savannah superintendent Eric Kurre, a threat was discovered scratched in a girl's restroom Tuesday morning.

Kurre said there was no way to determine if the threat was made Tuesday or weeks before, but said the district takes every threat seriously.

"First of all, we take all threats seriously because these kids are the most important thing to their parents and when they're in our charge, they're the most important thing to us, as well," Kurre said. "We want to make sure we keep them safe as possible. After the threat is made or is found out, local law enforcement are called and then it's a joint decision between them and us, if this is a credible threat or not."

The Savannah Police Department offered extra security at the school on Wednesday.

The district did not detail the nature of the threat.