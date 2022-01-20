Savannah BOE announces new mascot

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A big decision reached for one area school. The Savannah R-3 School District mascot change was announced Thursday night.

The district has been looking to switch it's Native American logo for the last 18 months, but keepng the Savages name and black and gold colors.

The district held a contest for people in the school community to submit their own ideas for what the new image should be. After getting more than 70 submissions they narrowed the options down to 5.

Students, staff, alumni and community members were invited to vote, and the consensus was the claws image. More than 5,200 votes were cast with more than 50 percent voting for the claws.

"The board wanted to come to a resolution as leaders of this community. And a resolution that was best for our students but also one that respected what the wishes of the community were. And as we mentioned here, the majority of the votes favored this imagery," school board president Joe Barbosa said.

Barbosa says some of the Native American imagery will still be in schools for a while because it's not possible to phase them out in one day. The school gym floors will stay the same until they can transition those. He says the first way you'll see the logo change is likely the uniforms.