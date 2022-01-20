Clear
Savannah BOE announces new mascot

The Savannah R-3 School District announced the final decision for the mascot change in a board meeting on Thursday night.

Posted: Jan 20, 2022 9:29 PM
Updated: Jan 20, 2022 9:33 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A big decision reached for one area school. The Savannah R-3 School District mascot change was announced Thursday night.

The district has been looking to switch it's Native American logo for the last 18 months, but keepng the Savages name and black and gold colors.

The district held a contest for people in the school community to submit their own ideas for what the new image should be. After getting more than 70 submissions they narrowed the options down to 5.

Students, staff, alumni and community members were invited to vote, and the consensus was the claws image. More than 5,200 votes were cast with more than 50 percent voting for the claws.

"The board wanted to come to a resolution as leaders of this community. And a resolution that was best for our students but also one that respected what the wishes of the community were. And as we mentioned here, the majority of the votes favored this imagery," school board president Joe Barbosa said.

Barbosa says some of the Native American imagery will still be in schools for a while because it's not possible to phase them out in one day. The school gym floors will stay the same until they can transition those. He says the first way you'll see the logo change is likely the uniforms.

Temperatures struggled to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be sub zero again Friday morning with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperature will continue to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side to start next week before another cold front moves through the area mid week.
