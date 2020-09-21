Savannah BOE members will vote to create committee to address school mascot's future

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— During Monday night's Savannah R-3 Board of Education workshop, the board members discussed what the next step will be regarding the "Savages" mascot.

Board members don't want to keep putting off the issue.

"I think the fact that they have thought through an application process means that they are really trying to be equitable and I think that's going to be a huge part of being on the committee," Savannah's communication coordinator Jess Gillett said. "I think it's something that a lot of people in our community will want to be a part of, so what's important is that the people that are chosen understand what an honor that is and how big a responsibility that is."

There will be a thorough application process for community members interested in being on the committee.

The board wants the committee to potentially feature board members, potentially students, and community members on both sides of the debate.

At the October meeting, the board will vote officially to create a committee to help decide the future of Savannah's mascot.