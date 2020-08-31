Savannah High School releasing early for potential exposure to COVID-19

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah High School announced its releasing early Monday due to potential exposure to coronavirus.

According to an alert sent to parents, the school is dealing with 'multiple COVID related exposures.'

Savannah High School will release at 1:00 p.m. to allow for cleaning and disinfecting of school facilities as well as contact tracing.

All athletic and extracurricular activities, including practices, will also be canceled for Savannah High School students.

Classes will resume tomorrow morning as scheduled.

The school said in the alert it believes the positive cases were brought onto campus from outside community contact.

Just days after classes began last week, the Savannah R3 School District reported two positive cases of COVID-19, including one case at Savannah High School.

