Savannah High School reports 6 positive COVID-19 cases

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A northwest Missouri school district is reporting new cases of coronavirus just a week after opening classes to in-person attendance.

The Savannah R3 School District said that there are six positive cases of COVID-19 at Savannah High School while Helena Elementary also reported a confirmed case last week.

Two new cases were reported at the high school on Monday prompting class to be called off early.

"We had a couple of cases that the county health department let us know of and because those two kids were highly involved in activities, to get all the contact tracing and get all those people contacted today we felt that was the best thing to do to make that happen," said Superintendent Eric Kurre.

Kurre said the two students were not in school today and were at home.

The district said if a student was in direct contact with a positive COVID case they will be notified by the school district or Andrew County Health Department.

"We quarantine certain students on the recommendation of the health department but we expect very few of those, if any, to become positive just because of all of the things we are doing," Kurre said. "If you fall in that six-foot, 15-minute range that gets you quarantined. Those kids are going to go home and for the next 14-days stay home."

According to the district's website, Savannah has canceled the next two varsity football games. The Savages played Excelsior Springs on Friday night in Savannah and according to a social media post by the Excelsior Springs School District, its varsity football team is under quarantine until further notice after someone from the Savannah varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19.

The district has not confirmed if the cancellations stem from issues with COVID-19.

The district said it plans to be open tomorrow after disinfecting and cleaning school facilities.

"We are being very proactive on that. You would rather be safe than sorry because if we become a spread you know that's going to stop us from keeping our building open and we don't want that. We want to keep our buildings open."

Andrew County continues to see new cases of coronavirus. On Monday, the Andrew County Health Department reported 149 cases, up from 90 cases a month ago. Twenty cases involve individuals under 20 years of age.