Savannah High School students awarded grants for agriculture projects

Students at Savannah High School are preparing to start their own agriculture projects, after being awarded various grants.

“So I have a bunch of plans. And I've been looking forward to it. And as soon as I heard I got the grant. I was so happy,” said Landen Berger, a student at Savannah High School and FFA Scholarship Recipient.

Out of thousands of applicants, 5 out of the 12 students chosen nationwide for the Bob Evans grant are from Savannah High School, with an additional 10 Savannah students receiving grants to go towards their projects.

“I was really excited because $1,000 is a large sum of money for 17-year-olds. So I was excited,” said Jada Heald, a student at Savannah High School and FFA Scholarship Recipient.

“I believe 5000 applications across the nation, for these grants. So to have 15, selected from our community, was pretty awesome. I think the motivation of the students themselves is something that they're very passionate about. And that passion really translated to paper. And I think that's what sold a lot of the judges on them,” said Jessica Aeschliman, Agriculture Teacher at Savannah High School and FFA Advisor.

The ag students underwent a two-week application process, submitting their goals, budget, and detailed timeline of the project to be reviewed by a panel of judges, along with recommendation letters.

“And these students are highly involved. I know about their programs, I know that the students are going to follow through and that are going to build on these programs. So it was very easy for me to write high recommendations for them,” said Aeschliman.

All funds will go towards the students’ individual projects, ranging from building greenhouses, outdoor recreation, food science, and worm farming.

“And as it continues to grow, I think this just kind of motivates those students to see, you know, I don't have to be a farmer. I don't have to have land and cattle or grow crops. So I think it speaks to the diversity within our chapter, and how the diversity can help us continue to grow and excel,” said Aeschliman.

The students anticipate receiving their checks by the end of the month and will start their projects in the coming weeks.