Savannah Mascot Committee working, researching mascot origin, potential recommendations

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Mascot Committee is working diligently to eventually present recommendations to present to the Savannah R-3 Board of Education regarding the future of the "Savages" mascot.

On Thursday night, the committee met and worked in three groups to cover three different topics:

-Origin of mascot

-Cost to change

-Research what other schools have done

The nine-person committee (with alternates also) will spend the next two months gathering as much information as possible to send a recommendation to the school board.