Savannah Mascot Committee working, researching mascot origin, potential recommendations

The Savannah Mascot Committee is working diligently to eventually present recommendations to present to the Savannah R-3 Board of Education regarding the future of the "Savages" mascot.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 12:08 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

On Thursday night, the committee met and worked in three groups to cover three different topics:

-Origin of mascot
-Cost to change
-Research what other schools have done

The nine-person committee (with alternates also) will spend the next two months gathering as much information as possible to send a recommendation to the school board. 

A storm system continues to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday and Friday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Thursday night and Friday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s. Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
