Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Savannah Mayor Don Dillman passes away

Savannah Police announced Friday the mayor of the City of Savannah has passed away.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah Police announced Friday the mayor of the City of Savannah has passed away.

The department announced Don Dillman's passing on their Faceboook page.

"Mayor Dillman will be missed, and his passing is a loss to our community. Please keep his family, and the City of Savannah in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn his passing," they said in their Facebook post.

Dillman was elected as mayor in 2017.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories