Savannah Mayor Don Dillman passes away

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah Police announced Friday the mayor of the City of Savannah has passed away.

The department announced Don Dillman's passing on their Faceboook page.

"Mayor Dillman will be missed, and his passing is a loss to our community. Please keep his family, and the City of Savannah in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn his passing," they said in their Facebook post.

Dillman was elected as mayor in 2017.