Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Andrew County Middle School mandates masks

Staff and students at Savannah Middle School will be required to wear masks following an increase in COVID-19 quarantines.

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 4:43 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Staff and students at an Andrew County middle school will be required to wear masks following an increase in COVID-19 quarantines.

Savannah Middle School reached an 8 percent threshold of quarantines within a two-week period.

“While the number of positive COVID cases within the building remains low, the number of students being quarantined as a result is a growing concern,” said the district in a statement Friday evening.

Per district policy, if a school reaches the 8-percent threshold a mask policy will be triggered until rates fall.

“We hope this mask requirement will be temporary, but having our students learn in person and on campus is our top priority,” the statement said.

No other Savannah school students will be required to wear masks at this time.

The state does not require mask-wearing in K-12 schools, instead, it leaves that decision up to each individual school district. But districts forgoing mask mandates face stiffer quarantine requirements when a student or teacher tests positive.

Earlier this week, South Nodaway School District Superintendent Dustin Skogulund canceled classes after at least a quarter of the schools' total population, 39 students and three staff members, were absent due to quarantines or illnesses. South Nodaway will begin a temporary mask mandate for students and staff starting on Sept. 7 to prevent further quarantines and infections.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Atchison
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Clouds will slowly start to increase across the area this evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Rain chances will start to increase late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south of about I-70. Rain chances will slowly decrease north of the St. Joseph area. Rain will exit the area late Saturday morning with gradually clearing skies through the afternoon hours. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week with highs back in the mid 80s starting on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories