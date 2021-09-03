Andrew County Middle School mandates masks

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Staff and students at an Andrew County middle school will be required to wear masks following an increase in COVID-19 quarantines.

Savannah Middle School reached an 8 percent threshold of quarantines within a two-week period.

“While the number of positive COVID cases within the building remains low, the number of students being quarantined as a result is a growing concern,” said the district in a statement Friday evening.

Per district policy, if a school reaches the 8-percent threshold a mask policy will be triggered until rates fall.

“We hope this mask requirement will be temporary, but having our students learn in person and on campus is our top priority,” the statement said.

No other Savannah school students will be required to wear masks at this time.

The state does not require mask-wearing in K-12 schools, instead, it leaves that decision up to each individual school district. But districts forgoing mask mandates face stiffer quarantine requirements when a student or teacher tests positive.

Earlier this week, South Nodaway School District Superintendent Dustin Skogulund canceled classes after at least a quarter of the schools' total population, 39 students and three staff members, were absent due to quarantines or illnesses. South Nodaway will begin a temporary mask mandate for students and staff starting on Sept. 7 to prevent further quarantines and infections.