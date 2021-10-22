Savannah Police K-9 nominated for grant

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Police Department is asking for your help with a K-9 contest.

K-9 Horus from the Savannah Police Department has been nominated for the 2021 Aftermath K-9 Grant Contest, competing against other police K-9s in the south central region of the country.

“Up to $25,000 or something will go to the program, voted by popularity I guess you could say. He’s a good dog, he works hard. He’s young and he loves what he does,” said Sergeant Daniel Zeigler with the Savannah Police Department.

All you have to do is go to the link here and vote for the Savannah Police Department. Voting is now open to anyone, and will last until October 26th. You can vote one time per device every 24 hours while the contest lasts.