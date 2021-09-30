Savannah Police investigate middle school teacher placed on leave

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Police Department is investigating a middle school teacher placed on administrative leave.

According to a letter from the Savannah R-III School District to middle school families, a teacher is on leave from his position and will remain away from his classroom and students at this time.

The district would only confirm the teacher is on leave.

"The district has no further comment at this time," said Jess Gillet, Communications Coordinator for the Savannah R-III School District.

KQ2 is not releasing the name of the teacher until an arrest is made or charges are filed.

The Savannah Police Department confirmed an investigation is taking place.

And this is not the first time the educator has been placed on administrative leave.

Back in 2018, an educator with the same name was placed on administrative leave at Northeast Nodaway School District for undisclosed reasons.

KQ2 reached out to the Savannah R-III School District for more information regarding when the teacher was hired, however they declined to share that information.

However, the state did share information on the educator's employment history.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said after leaving Northeast Nodaway, the educator spent a year at Craig R-III before being hired on at Savannah Middle School in 2020. Craig R-III's superintendent, Mike Leach, said the teacher left their school on good standing to persue a better job opportunity in Savannah.

While the Savannah R-III School District has declined to elaborate on the teacher's leave, they did state in their letter to families that they are taking steps to address any concerns thoroughly and promptly.