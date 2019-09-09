Clear
Savannah Police seeking help to identify people wanted for questioning

The Savannah Missouri Police Department is taking to social media to seek help in identifying two people who are being sought for questioning in regards to a recent theft.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) According to the post on Facebook, the police department says the two people pictured are wanted for questioning in regards to a theft but did not specify when or where the theft occurred.

According to the post on Facebook, the police department says the two people pictured are wanted for questioning in regards to a theft but did not specify when or where the theft occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 816-324-7541 or dispatch at 816-324-4114.

Starting the week with very warm temperatures and the high humidity will continue through much of the week. Highs Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
