(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Missouri Police Department is taking to social media to seek help in identifying two people who are being sought for questioning in regards to a recent theft.
According to the post on Facebook, the police department says the two people pictured are wanted for questioning in regards to a theft but did not specify when or where the theft occurred.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 816-324-7541 or dispatch at 816-324-4114.
Related Content
- Savannah Police seeking help to identify people wanted for questioning
- Police Seek Man Wanted for Parole Violation
- Fire at Savannah Square
- Savannah placed under boil advisory
- Boil advisory lifted for Savannah
- Atchison police identify suspected shooter
- LeBlond Tops Benton in Savannah Tournament
- Savannah Student Killed in Double Fatality Accident
- Two Dogs Found Dead in Savannah
- Boil advisory remains in effect for Savannah
Scroll for more content...