Savannah R-3 School Board votes to update Covid Response Plan

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah R-3 School Board voted to update the district's Covid Response Plan.
The Board added several layers of protection, including:
- Masks are strongly encouraged (especially for close contacts).
- Continued distancing in classrooms and on campuses where possible.
- Frequent hand washing.
- Students and staff who are sick will be excluded from school until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours without the use of medication.
- Covid positive individuals will be excluded from school.
The updated Covid Response Plan also adding new protocols, including:
- The district will now be offering free on-site testing for all students and staff members.
- School exclusion will not be required for close contacts who are symptom-free, thanks to on-site testing.
- Volunteers can begin coming back on campus provided all criteria are met.
The changes will take effect on January 4, 2022. You can find all of the changes on the district's Covid-19 page.