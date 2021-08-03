Savannah R-3 continues discussion on what the first day of school will look like within the district

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Two items on the ballot in Andrew County tonight to fund building repairs and teachers salaries for the Savannah School District.

But as the school year inches closer, Savannah R-3 school board members are feeling the pressures of what to do when it comes to masks in the classroom and Covid-19 infections.

"We have not made a formal plan but we will have a formal announcements of where we're gong to be as we continue to watch the data ebb and flow," said School Board President Joseph Barbosa.

Barbosa added during July's meeting that several phases were discussed to comply with the numbers and local health guidelines, but no decision has been made yet.

"We're going to pause and look at also everything that's going on in the world in Andrew and Buchanan County because we know we have so many families that commute between those two counties to work," said Barbosa. "We are extremely optimistic about more and more Andrew County citizens being vaccinated and we think that's going to have a big impact about how things turn out."

The board is still unsure of how the first day of school will look. Members are concerned about the Delta-variant but optimistic about more and more people in Andrew County receiving the vaccine.

"The goal, the hope, my prayer, is that we're masks optional," said the School Board President. "But, we're going to stop and wait and see as we get closer to analyze the data."

The Savannah R-3 School Board will meet again on August 10 to discuss once more information becomes available.