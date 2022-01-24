Savannah R-3 makes changes to contact tracing protocol

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah Public Schools are making some changes to help alleviate pressure on staff.

The city's board of education decided Thursday night that administrators and staff may forgo contact tracing, and focus on their other tasks, including better support for teachers and substitutes.

Districts across Missouri report trouble staffing schools.

It's the reason the St. Joseph School District took last week off.

The Savannah School District board president says staffing and sub numbers are tight.

"The board is constantly monitoring the numbers. The Board is very concerned about our sub situation. We are very concerned about the mentality of our staff because we know it puts a lot of pressure on them,” Savannah R-3 Board President Joe Barbosa said.

Masks are also optional at school buildings for now.

District policy requires masks if a building hits five percent of its population testing positive for COVID-19.