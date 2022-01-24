Clear
Savannah R-3 makes changes to contact tracing protocol

The city's board of education decided Thursday night that administrators and staff may forgo contact tracing, and focus on their other tasks, including better support for teachers and substitutes.

Posted: Jan 24, 2022 10:54 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah Public Schools are making some changes to help alleviate pressure on staff.

Districts across Missouri report trouble staffing schools.

It's the reason the St. Joseph School District took last week off.

The Savannah School District board president says staffing and sub numbers are tight.

"The board is constantly monitoring the numbers. The Board is very concerned about our sub situation. We are very concerned about the mentality of our staff because we know it puts a lot of pressure on them,” Savannah R-3 Board President Joe Barbosa said.

Masks are also optional at school buildings for now.

District policy requires masks if a building hits five percent of its population testing positive for COVID-19.

Another mild day ahead with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will approach the area later on this afternoon dropping temperatures through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight under mostly clear skies. Cold temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs back in the 40s as sunny and dry weather continues.
