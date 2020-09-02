Savannah R-III announces positive case of COVID-19 at Minnie Cline Elementary

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah R-III School District has announced a positive case at Minnie Cline Elementary.

According to a release from the district, school officials were notified Wednesday morning of the positive case.

The district is working with the Andrew County Health Department to determine contact tracing. School officials sent home everyone for 14 days who had been directly exposed to this person.

If the school district does not contact a student or family directly, school officials do not believe there was direct exposure.

For more information about what the district is doing, visit www.SavannahR3.com.