Savannah R3 School District issues mask mandate for 3 schools

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Masks will be required for students and staff at Amazonia, John Glenn, and Savannah Middle School due to the number of positive Covid-19 cases on the campuses.

The Savannah R3 School District says the new mask requirement will go into effect on Wednesday.

According to the current SR3 Covid Guidelines, “any campus with over 5% of its population testing positive for COVID-19 will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination until such a time that positivity rates fall below 5% for at least two weeks.”

The change only applies to Amazonia, John Glenn, and Savannah Middle School.