Savannah R3 leaves masks optional for new school year

While board members decided to leave mask-wearing optional for kids in the Savannah R3 district, they strongly recommend them as Covid-19 cases rise.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 11:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Another area school district came to a decision on mask-wearing Tuesday night. 

The Savannah School Board announced their decision to leave masks optional for students when school starts on August 23, though they're strongly recommending kids wear them due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the region.

The meeting got underway with parents addressing the board, sharing their concerns about a mandate. Three people took to the podium expressing various levels of apprehension about reinstating a mandate on masks.

parents voiced concerns about kids' ability to breathe while wearing them throughout the day.

Districts leaders said they know the topic of masks has become very divisive, but they remain optimistic parents will do what's in the best interest of their children.

"When it comes down to their students, parents are going to do what they see is best." Joseph Barbosa, president, Savannah School Board said.  "They also know that having a student in the classroom is one of the best things for them, so if they see that rise in cases I'm optimistic that parents are going to do what's best for their students."

Barbosa said if a Covid-19 outbreak occurs in a school, a mask mandate along with other Covid-19 mitigation strategies would be implemented within that building.

He said the main goal for the district is keeping kids in the classroom. 

