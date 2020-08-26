Clear
Savannah R3 reports positive COVID-19 case at Helena Elementary, Savannah High School

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 11:46 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 1:22 PM

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Days after opening, the Savannah R3 School District has reported two positive cases of COVID-19.

One positive case was reported at Helena Elementary School on Wednesday morning. Another positive case was reported at Savannah High School.

Those with direct contact with the individual were directed to stay home for 14 days, the district said in a statement.

The district is working with the Andrew County Health Department to notify families of students who were in close contact.

Savannah began its school year on Monday.

