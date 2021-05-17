Savannah Salutes: local veterans honored throughout downtown

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Andrew County residents are being honored in a special way this year as Memorial Day quickly approaches.

Headed by Commander Mark Hummer of the American Legion, Post 287, he and others are hanging banners that commemorate veterans from around Andrew County.

"I think it's a good idea because there's a lot of veterans from this county," said Vernon Wright, a member of Post 287. "They need to be recognized."

So far, around 30 banners are displayed throughout downtown Savannah Square along Main Street. On display are former Savannah city leaders, family members, and friends, all holding a special place in the hearts of those throughout Savannah.

"My dad, he was in the Army in Italy and Africa and he drove an ammunition truck in World War II," said Patti Derr.

Patti's father Lynn used to work at the Power and Light Company for 30 years in downtown Savannah, and now, Patti works two doors down at Creations. Her father's banner is hanging right outside of her store's front door. "It means a lot for me, for us, to be represented on Main Street in Savannah." Derr also designed the banners for the project.

Volunteer Vernon Wright of Post 287 had the opportunity to hang up the banner of his late friend Ronald E. Bell or "Butch" Bell. While doing so, it brought back many memories for Wright. “We went to school together. I actually lived in Kansas City and moved up here when I was very young. We ran around a lot together. We put up hay, we tossed back a few beers, and had a lot of good times.” Wright said Bell passed away on June 9, 1968.

This is the first year Post 287 is honoring Andrew County veterans in this display. Hummer said the banners will remain up throughout Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Veterans Day.

The project is still in the works including more banners to be showcased. Spots are still available to honor a veteran throughout the Savannah Square. For more information click here.

On Saturday, May 29, the American Legion will host a Memorial Day Ceremony. The day will start with a parade from the Square and travel to the Veterans Cemetary at the City Cemetary, followed by an additional ceremony.