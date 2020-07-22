Clear
Savannah School District suspends all boy's athletics due to potential COVID-19 exposure

The district put out a statement Tuesday saying it has been working with the Andrew County Health Department to investigate and trace contacts involved in the potential Covid-19 situation that arose over the weekend when one student athlete tested positive.

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 11:03 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah School District has made the decision to suspend all boy's athletics through July 31.

At this time health department staff say they've made contact with all identified close contacts boys' strength and conditioning classes will resume on August 3.

More rain and thunderstorms moved into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday morning bringing anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain across the area. A few areas saw some sunshine on Tuesday and by Wednesday we will see more of that sunshine by the afternoon.
