Savannah School District suspends all boy's athletics due to potential COVID-19 exposure

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah School District has made the decision to suspend all boy's athletics through July 31.

The district put out a statement Tuesday saying it has been working with the Andrew County Health Department to investigate and trace contacts involved in the potential Covid-19 situation that arose over the weekend when one student athlete tested positive.

At this time health department staff say they've made contact with all identified close contacts boys' strength and conditioning classes will resume on August 3.