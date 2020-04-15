Local veterinarian sees increase in calls

The Coronavirus is having an affect on veterinarians. One local vet at the Savannah Veterinary Clinic says she is seeing an increase in calls to see pets.
Vets tell us the higher traffic is likely due to pet owners being around their pets more now that they're likely not leaving their homes.
While there has not been confirmation that pets can contract COVID-19 but Dr. Johanna Wombwell says it is too early to make the call.
"The scary thing about it is there is just so much we don't know," Wombwell said. "There's no evidence that it has transmitted to pets but I think just to be on the safe side of things, if someone does test positive, just to keep the rest of the family and the pet away from them."
Savannah Veterinary Clinic is open to curbside service to keep clients and their staff safe.
