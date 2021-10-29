Police, fire asks Savannah voters for 1-cent sales tax increase

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Residents of Savannah will head to the polls next Tuesday to decide whether to approve a 1-cent sales tax benefiting city police and fire.

The City Council voted to put the sales tax on the Nov. 2 ballot back in August. If approved, the sales tax increase would generate up to $380,000 per year for the two departments. According to city staff, once the money is collected, the council will then decide how to split the money between police and fire based on needs.

How will this one-cent sales tax affect you? When you stop at the gas station to get a cup of caffeine and a bite of breakfast in the morning at a cost of about $5.00. The 1 cent sales tax increase will cost you an additional 5 cents.

When you take your family out to dinner at one of our local restaurants, you expect to pay about $50.00. The 1 cent sales tax increase will cost an additional 50 cents.

On Saturday, when you go to the local grocery store to do the weekly shopping, you may normally spend $100. The 1 cent sales tax will cost you an additional $1.00. This 1 cent will be collected from everyone shopping in Savannah, so those that come from out of town will be helping to fund your Police and Fire Departments as well. *Provided by the City of Savannah staff

Right now, the two department chiefs say their needs are more police officers, new equipment, cars, and trucks. For example, Fire Chief Brian Roarty said the department desperately needs life-saving equipment like new air packs.

“That’s the breathing apparatus that a fireman wears when going into a fire. The ones we currently have are outdated and need to be replaced and that will be to the tune of around $8,000 apiece and we need 12,” he said.

The next item on the Fire Department’s list is new fire trucks. Roarty said all of the trucks are running on borrowed time.

“Our newest truck is 2004,” Roarty said. “In 20 years computer systems on these vehicles will start to shut down and we can’t have a truck breaking down in front of somebody’s house when their property is on fire.”

Roarty also hopes that if the tax is approved, the yearly investments will help pave the way for the fire department to transition from a volunteer operation to one with at least some full-time staff.

“This tax could potentially help pay wages for firemen to be a 24-hour fire department,” he said.

The Police Department’s list of needs falls in reverse order from fire.

“Manpower is our huge issue,” said Police Chief David Vincent. “We are down two positions and we can’t get anyone to apply because our salaries are extremely low compared to everyone around us. Our starting salary is $15.50 an hour. We heard Maryville just went up to $20 dollars an hour. You’re aware of Buchanan County’s raise. It’s hard to attract officers when we’re $5 an hour below.”

With the department down two officers, police are only sending one patrol car out at a time to cover a vast city of 5,000 people.

“We continue to have complaints of speeding in neighborhoods and we would love to be able to address those but most times officers are just trying to keep up with what they have to do day-to-day,” Vincent said.

Following an increase in salaries, the police department would also like to replace cars and bulletproof vests.

“Right now we have an officer without one,” Vincent said. “They are not cheap. They can cost $800 or more per vest.”

Vincent said he knows people are hesitant to vote for an increase in taxes but it's something that will make the city, its officers, and its firemen safer.

“I hate to pay higher taxes more than anyone but nothing impacts you more than your local taxes,” he said.

Roarty agrees. He said he hopes voters see that this is a need and not a want.

“I hope voters realize that this is a need for the community and come out and support us and help get this passed,” Roarty said.