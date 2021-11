(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah branch of Rolling Hills Library has reopened after being closed due to coronavirus concerns.

The branch closed on November 17 after positive Covid-19 cases were found among staff.

The library reopened at 9 a.m. Monday after the remaining staff tested negative.

The library reminds patrons this week they will be conducting regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Friday.

The library will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.