Local company helps clean up storm damage as a service to Savannah community

The owner of Hunter's Lawn Care and Tree Service says the city wasn't offering free service so they decided to get out and help.

Posted: Dec 17, 2021 10:48 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) In Savannah, Hunter's Lawn Care and Tree Service was out cleaning up storm damage for free.

Their crew went to several homes to clean up downed trees out of yards and streets.

The owner says the city wasn't offering free service so they decided to get out and help.

"Yes we are out of St. Joseph, we do work in the city of St. Joseph as well. That's where we have crews out working today. We've had a job or some jobs where there were trees on houses, trees on structures, that sort of thing. And that's what we're cleaning up, doing those things now," Shane Hunter, owner of Hunter's Lawn Care and Tree Service said

The city is allowing Hunters to dump everything in the landfill for free

They will be back out cleaning up around town Friday.

