Savannah family shares why vaccines can mean life, death

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The 2019 measles outbreaks have the Lightle family shocked and concerned about anti-vaccination propaganda.

When their daughter, Isabel, was diagnosed with leukemia at age 2, her immune system was unable to handle vaccines, including the one that prevents measles.

“When my daughter was first diagnosed and she was starting chemotherapy, she had no immune system,” said Isabel’s mother Christie Lightle. “When she got the flu, we landed in the ICU and it was terrifying. It was terrifying. We had doctors coming in, and we thought she may die.”

While Isabel was undergoing Chemotherapy, every public space put their daughter’s life at risk. During her treatment, Isabel’s health depended heavily on “herd immunity,” for protection. Herd immunity protects the immune-compromised or children too young for vaccines.

For instance, people who have had organ transplants, adults with cancer, diseases like lupus and arthritis and people who take long-term steroids all have potentially weakened immune systems. Even people with a common condition like asthma can be temporarily immune-compromised when they are taking certain medications.

People with a compromised immune system are vulnerable to preventable infectious diseases like pertussis – whooping cough–, measles, mumps and chickenpox.

While a small number of people cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons, some families are opting out of shots citing fears spread through the anti-vaccination movement.

The growing trend is what prompted the World Health Organization to list vaccine hesitancy on its list of 10 Threats to Global Health in 2019. According to the organization, the hesitancy is threatening progress made reducing the number of preventable infectious disease cases.

According to a report out Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 387 cases in 15 states through March 28. That compares to 372 cases in all of last year. It is the highest number of reported cases since 2014 when there were 667, and the second-highest number of reported cases since measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. If current trends continue, 2019 could end up as the worst year since 2000.

Most people who get measles have not been vaccinated.

Dr. Cynthia Brownfield, a pediatrician, and mom, said that while it’s true that vaccines are not 100 percent effective, the strength of herd immunity depends on collective vaccinations. For some infectious diseases, herd immunity can be weakened if there’s less than 95 percent of students vaccinated.

“Measles vaccines, after you receive 2 doses, protect you about 95 percent,” Dr. Brownfield said. “If you do vaccinate you have a 95 percent chance of being safe. But then if you surround yourself with other people that are all 95 percent protected that herd immunity really takes off and protects the vulnerable.”

Isabel, now 6, is about to graduate Kindergarten, her leukemia is in remission and she is finally eligible to get vaccinated.

The Lightle’s have a personal message for other parents.

I feel like its so important for people to understand that getting a vaccination isn’t just about protecting yourself,” Christie Lightle said. “ It’s about protecting everybody and the people who can’t protect themselves.”