Savannah honors fallen veterans with in-person Memorial Day service

(Savannah, Mo.) While so many American traditions on Memorial Day seem to have been uprooted due to COVID-19, honoring the nation's fallen veterans is one activity undisturbed.

Savannah held their annual Memorial Day procession with a few changes.

Officers wore face masks throughout the ceremonial procession, the ceremony was taped off and families were scattered across the cemetary.

“We have this day off and I can’t think of a better way to spend it,”said Cindy Esely, Savannah resident.

While Memorial Day may look different this year, the American spirit cannot hide.

“Of course you’ll see people wearing their masks, maybe in the background,”said Chief Master Sergeant Kris Neros, 139th airlift wing.

The nation's patriotism shined through the pandemic.

“I’ve always called them the treasures of our community and it is a real privilege to get to honor them today,”said Esely.

The strong Memorial Day traditions were unwavering despite the health crisis.

“Flowers, flags and wreaths were placed as a sign of honor for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Fighting for the freedoms and liberties we enjoy today,”said Neros.

Officers said once again, the American people are living in a time of sacrifice. Neros said, “You know, this is just another enemy. A hidden enemy that we’re facing right now. Much like the folks that have gone before us and the sacrifice they made on our behalf, I feel like we will do the same for our future.”

Savannah families attended the service, paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country, all doing so while staying safe.

“I felt totally safe coming today, this is my home,”said Esely.

For those residents who were unable to attend the in-person ceremony, officers asked residents to take a little time out of their day to think about what America's fallen heroes have done for them.

“I would just ask that they pause for a moment to reflect on those that have sacrificed and be given for them. That would be all that I would ask, to honor the folks who have served their country the way they have,”said Neros.

The American Legion post 287, Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion and the Boy and Girl Scouts were involved in the Savannah Memorial Day service.