Savannah man injured in Tuesday morning crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Two vehicles collided on U.S. 71 near Savannah in Andrew County Tuesday morning which sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. on U.S. 71 three miles north of Savannah.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 1996 Toyota pickup truck collided with a 2006 Honda pickup truck after pulling into the path of the Honda truck from a stop sign. The collision caused the Toyota truck to go off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.



The driver of the Toyota truck, Benjamin Woosley, 58, sustained moderate injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Mosaic LIfe Care by ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle, 21-year-old Kaitlin Christeson, was not injured.