Savannah man killed in rural Platte County crash

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) A Savannah man was killed in a crash in rural Platte County on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Platte County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Missouri 92 and Missouri 45.

Jeffrey Swan, 59, of Agency, Mo., was driving a Ford Mustang east on Missouri 92, when he stopped in traffic and was waiting to make a left turn.

Thomas Kennedy, 52, of Leavenworth, Kan., was driving a Ford F-550 when he came up behind Swan's car and rear ended it.

Randy Dudley, 42, of Savannah, Mo. was a passenger in Swan's car. Dudley was pronounced dead on scene.

Swan was transported to North Kansas City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while Kennedy refused any medical treatment.

Authorities reported that all three people were wearing their seat belts.

The accident is now under investigation by the Platte County Shriff's Office Crash Team.