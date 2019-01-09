Savannah man seriously injured in Andrew County crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A Savannah man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Route DD Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on Route DD about four miles south of Savannah.

Troopers said the driver, 24-year-old Marcus A. Cobb, drove off the road, rolled, hit a tree and landed on the passenger side of the car.

Cobb was transported to Mosaic Life Care for serious injuries.

Cobb was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.