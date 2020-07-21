Savannah mascot discussion receives attention from national group

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah School District’s discussion regarding its highly debated savage mascot has received attention from a national group.

The National Coalition on Racism in Sports and Media (NCRSM) sent the Savannah School District a letter earlier this month, requesting the district to remove the Native American imagery from their mascot.

The NCRSM also says the district can keep the Savage name, but not together with the images.

“Keep the word savages, just get rid of the logo,” NCRSM president David Glass said. “Don’t have any connection with any of the American Indian community. But what it does there is it directly ties the American Indian community with the word savages which often has a connotation in the dictionary defines it in a very brutal way.”

The school board president Stancy Bond issued this statement regarding the request saying quote, "The Savannah R-3 School District has received the letter from the National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media. The district is taking this information under advisement."