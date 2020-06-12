Savannah pool to open Monday, June 15

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Aquatic Center is opening the pool on Monday, June 15.

Many pools across the country are either closed for the summer or having a late start date due to Covid-19. The decision to open Savannah became clear after considering the CDC and local guidelines.

"We're going to be providing education and signage as far as what you can do to prevent the spread of infection and things you can do to stay healthy and being able to enjoy a community pool," said Hunter Bailey, manager at the Savannah Aquatic Center.

The staff at Savannah takes pride in keeping a clean pool and healthy environment for the community.

The aquatic center will operate seven days a week from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M., and will close Thursday's at 7 P.M for a water aerobics class.

Summer passes are at a reduced rate for the year. Swim teams are continuing to practice at the pool in the mornings. Swim lessons are canceled for the summer. Pool parties are still available.