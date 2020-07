(SAVANNAH, Mo.) —The Savannah R-3 School Board of Education heard from more than 30 people Tuesday night regarding the school's "Savages" mascot.

For two hours, individuals made their case to change, keep, or find a common ground when it comes to the school's mascot.

The district used "Savages" for decades and it dates back to the 1930s.

School board president Stancy Bond said there will not be a decision on the mascot before the start of the next school year.