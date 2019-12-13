Savannah School Board puts levy back on ballot

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah R-3 Board of Education agreed Tuesday to put a revised levy on the April ballot. Voters rejected the district’s most recent request in August by about 518 votes.

This time, the board said they will limit the term of the 69-cent tax increase to 10 years.

Schools Superintendent Stancy Bond said the revised levy reflects what was heard from voters after the tax issue failed in August.

“It was a disappointment but we listened to the community’s concerns about the duration of the levy and so we added a 10-year sunset clause,” she said.

The August school levy, called Proposition Gold, was an $18-million ask that district officials touted as essential, but the voters didn’t see it that way.

After a series of community listening sessions, board members and district officials sat down and regrouped their efforts.

On Tuesday, the board voted to put the 69-cent issue back on the April 2020 ballot with a 6-1 vote.

The board’s proposal would increase the current rate of $3.6536 to $4.3436 per $100 dollars of a home’s assessed value.

Homeowners’ would pay an additional $131 per year for a home valued at $100,000 for school taxes.

The money would go to upgrade and repair the buildings.