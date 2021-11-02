Clear
Savannah tax proposal for schools voted down yet again

The vote failed by only 28 votes, 889 -861.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 8:57 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Voters in Savannah narrowly turned down a 15 cent tax levy proposal on the ballot Tuesday.

The final vote total was 889 to 861, just 28 votes. The 50.8 to 49.2 percent resultrepresents yet another stinging defeat for school district administrators and school supporters who have been going repeatedly to voters for years to get additional funding for the district.

Administrators had hoped that the 15-cent levy and the $300,000 it would have collected yearly could have gone toward building maintenance.

In previous interviews with KQ2 News, admininistrators and board members had said if Tuesday's initiative failed, they are already prepared to go back to voters yet again in another upcoming election.

Temperatures are on the cold side this morning with lows hovering at or below the freezing point. Today we saw a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the upper 40s. Slightly below average temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend with highs back in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.
