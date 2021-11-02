Savannah tax proposal for schools voted down yet again

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Voters in Savannah narrowly turned down a 15 cent tax levy proposal on the ballot Tuesday.

The final vote total was 889 to 861, just 28 votes. The 50.8 to 49.2 percent resultrepresents yet another stinging defeat for school district administrators and school supporters who have been going repeatedly to voters for years to get additional funding for the district.

Administrators had hoped that the 15-cent levy and the $300,000 it would have collected yearly could have gone toward building maintenance.

In previous interviews with KQ2 News, admininistrators and board members had said if Tuesday's initiative failed, they are already prepared to go back to voters yet again in another upcoming election.