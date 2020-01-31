(MIAMI)— 14-year-old Will Walker has been in Miami for just one day and is already meeting celebrities.
Walker attended an event and concert for the newest Fast & Furious movie and met people like actor/WWE wrestler John Cena.
Walker will also attend Super Bowl LIV Sunday after Central Bank of the Midwest surprised him with tickets on Wednesday.
A GoFundMe on Facebook raised more than $25,000 to pay for the trip and additional medical costs as he continues to battle cancer.
Related Content
- Savannah teen battling cancer enjoying Super Bowl weekend trip
- Savannah teen battling cancer receives funds for Super Bowl trip
- Savannah teen battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets
- Community raises thousands of dollars for Savannah teen battling cancer
- Chiefs season ticket holders enjoying Miami ahead of Super Bowl
- Kids Enjoy a Super Scientific Saturday
- Crews battle fire in downtown Savannah
- Local businesses celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl run
- Fire at Savannah Square
- How to watch the Super Bowl and actually keep up
Scroll for more content...