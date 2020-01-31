Clear

Savannah teen battling cancer enjoying Super Bowl weekend trip

14-year-old Will Walker has been in Miami for just one day and is already meeting celebrities.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 8:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MIAMI)— 14-year-old Will Walker has been in Miami for just one day and is already meeting celebrities.

Walker attended an event and concert for the newest Fast & Furious movie and met people like actor/WWE wrestler John Cena.

Walker will also attend Super Bowl LIV Sunday after Central Bank of the Midwest surprised him with tickets on Wednesday. 

A GoFundMe on Facebook raised more than $25,000 to pay for the trip and additional medical costs as he continues to battle cancer. 

There will be more sunshine as we head into Saturday and Sunday and it looks like we will see high temperatures reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are watching a storm system for next week which will bring us a chance for more snow and colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday.
