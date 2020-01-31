Savannah teen battling cancer enjoying Super Bowl weekend trip

(MIAMI)— 14-year-old Will Walker has been in Miami for just one day and is already meeting celebrities.

Walker attended an event and concert for the newest Fast & Furious movie and met people like actor/WWE wrestler John Cena.

Walker will also attend Super Bowl LIV Sunday after Central Bank of the Midwest surprised him with tickets on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe on Facebook raised more than $25,000 to pay for the trip and additional medical costs as he continues to battle cancer.