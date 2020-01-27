Savannah teen battling cancer receives funds for Super Bowl trip

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Will Walker may seem like a normal 14-year-old, but he hasn't had a normal life.
Walker has been battling synovial sarcoma for the last five years and through it all, he's kept a positive outlook.
He's a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, so an organization called FAM- Fighting All Monsters started a fund for him to go to Miami for the Super Bowl.
Between donations and a surprise from Kansas City-based City Lifestyle, enough money has been raised for Walker's trip.
