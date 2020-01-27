Clear

Savannah teen battling cancer receives funds for Super Bowl trip

Will Walker may seem like a normal 14-year-old, but he hasn't had a normal life.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 11:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Will Walker may seem like a normal 14-year-old, but he hasn't had a normal life.

Walker has been battling synovial sarcoma for the last five years and through it all, he's kept a positive outlook. 

He's a big Kansas City Chiefs fan, so an organization called FAM- Fighting All Monsters started a fund for him to go to Miami for the Super Bowl. 

Between donations and a surprise from Kansas City-based City Lifestyle, enough money has been raised for Walker's trip. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
After fog across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning we did see the sun for just a few minutes today but quickly the clouds moved back into the area and that helped keep our temperatures in the 30's. The clouds will stay with us overnight and on Tuesday with temperatures staying in the mid 30's for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories