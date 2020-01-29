Clear

Savannah teen battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets

Central Bank of the Midwest surprised Savannah Middle School student Will Walker with two Super Bowl tickets Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— Savannah Middle School student Will Walker thought he was attending just another school assembly, but it wasn't at all. 

"It was a secret assembly, so they didn't really know what it was," Savannah eighth grade student Rhyan Schrick said. 

The assembly went from being a Chiefs' pep rally to a surprise of a lifetime for Walker. 

Central Bank of the Midwest heard about Walker's continuing battle with cancer and wanted to make sure he could watch the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in person. 

"How do you describe seeing the face of a kid with that level of excitement and all of his friends and his family and community members going wild in the stands," Will Carter said. "That's a moment that I will never forget in my whole life."

K.C. Wolf brought Walker down to the middle of the gym floor and that's when he was presented with the two tickets. 

"My heart was pumping," Walker said. "I'm really excited."

In the last 10 days, donations have poured in to help Walker be able to go to Miami. Through community support and a donation from Kansas City-based City Lifestyle, Walker's family had enough money to go. 

"Totally shocked that it happened like this, everybody just wanting to reach out and help," Walker's mom Jennifer White said.

The fundraising brought in more than $26,000, but now with the tickets, too, the money can go toward the trip and also helping pay for medical bills as Walker continues to fight cancer.

"He is the happiest person that I've ever met and I tell everyone that even with everything that he's going through," Schrick said.

Walker's dream is coming true. He is going to the Super Bowl. 

"I'm super excited and ready to get the heck out of the snow," Walker said. 

Super Bowl LIV takes place Sunday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 in Miami. 

