Savannah teen killed in crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A Savannah teen died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 11:20 p.m. on County Road 333, one-half mile south of Savannah.

The parol said a 16-year-old male was driving when his 2003 Dodge 1500 ran off the west side of the road and struck a tree and overturned.

The driver and his 17-year-old passenger, Brodee Becerra, were both ejected. Becerra was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old was not injured.

The patrol said neither teen was wearing a seat belt. The name of the driver was not released due to his age.