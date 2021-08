(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah voters approved a proposition to raise teacher salaries, but rejected a levy for building maintenance at the polls on Tuesday.

The proposition for teacher salaries passed by a vote of 846 to 702 while the building maintenance proposition fell by a close margin with 785 against and 763 for the proposition.

The maintenance levy woud have raised more than $4 million dollars over 10 years for school improvements and repairs.