Savannah voters to decide school tax issue

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah School District Board of Education is asking voters to dig into their wallets and support the schools with a 15-cent tax levy in today's election.

The tax levy has a 10-year sunset and could generate about $300,000 per year.

"I was lucky enough to attend Savannah R-3 schools all the way through and as I take my kids back to go to schools, classrooms haven't changed a whole lot. Now that's comforting to me because the traditions are still there, the quality of learning is still there. We have excellent educators in those classrooms. But I can also see that some of those issues are compounding on top of each other,” School Board President Joe Barbosa said.

Barbosa said if approved, all of the money will go to maintenance that has been piling up for decades.

"We've got water leaking into classrooms and cafeterias. We've got the wind coming in through cracks and crevices in multiple buildings," Barbosa said. "If you drive by any of our grade schools you're going to see these brown exterior panels that were designed to be cheap and not designed to be a long-term solution.”

School officials said it's hard for kids to stay focused on their school work or eat meals in the cafeteria when water and wind are leaking through cracks in the school buildings.

“It's a vicious cycle and especially right now when we are trying to use every square inch of our classroom space to keep our kids safe,” Savannah Superintendent Eric Kurre said.

School leaders say each year the maintenance fixes to the roofs, leaks, gas lines, and hvac issues are getting more expensive.

“For example, we've been putting off this project at the High School on our gas lines. It was going to cost us, two years ago we were looking at that being $100,000 and our maintenance guy came in and said that the project now is going to be $200,000,” Kurre said.

If they can't get new money in the budget, they say they'll need to dip into other pots to pay for the fixes.

"There's only so much water you can let come in your buildings before you have to do something, and if we don't have those funds to do that with we'll have to figure out where those are going to have to come from and that could come from education dollars which we don't want,” Kurre said.

The school leaders say they know voters have rejected past tax issues, but they are hopeful this time they've given voters enough reasons to say yes.

"We want to emphasize to the voters that the goal of this is maintenance and maintenance alone. No other projects are going to be focused on at this time. We are using this money to make our schools a better place to learn,” Barbosa said.

Proposition SR3 maintenance will be on Savannah residents ballots today.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.