Savannah woman bakes cookies for Chiefs players for 25th year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The Cookie Lady is the name of Susie Boyer of Savannah. She has lived up to with the the Kansas City Chiefs for the last 25 years. Every season at both Chiefs Training Camp and at the home games at Arrowhead Stadium, Boyer and her team spend hours making homemade cookies to give out the players and staff. It's all thanks to a former Chief.

"We were the first ones to tailgate at Nebraska Furniture Mart. We had everything but dessert," Boyer said."Dante Hall. He said to me why don't make me some cookies. Boom. The rest is history."

From peanut butter to the snicker doodle to the classic chocolate chip, every player has a special one. Of course, the best reward is to see Chiefs' players, both past and present have a bite then a smile.

"It's all worth it or I wouldn't do it. It's all worth it," Boyer said.

"It's cool. It's a cool thing to watch," said friend Danielle Garneau. "They yell to her. It's like a fan club."

Boyer said it's the support of family and friends that helps keeps her momentum going. For them, she's the true loyal Chiefs fan to look up to.

"We help her all the time. She means a lot to us," said Makenzie Beaver, who helps Boyer make the cookies. "We make her happy and smile."

"She's the sweetest person I've ever met. I'm glad I met her," said Ethan Hall who also helps Boyer make the cookies.

"She's someone I've always looked up to and one of the strongest ladies I've ever met in my life," said longtime friend Blake Deal. "Whatever we can do to help her, that's what it's about."

Boyer also has a message to all you Chiefs fans.

"They take it and move to the next game and the next game and then the big one. We want the trophy here. We want the Superbowl. I love all these guys and we just want to say go Chiefs!"

Boyer added she's already planning to make a very special victory batch of cookies if the Chiefs do make it all the way to the Super Bowl this upcoming season.