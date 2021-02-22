Savannah wraps up mass vaccination clinic

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) 2,400 Northwest Missourians now fully armed to battle COVID-19.

Region H wrapped up Savannah's mass vaccination clinic Monday morning. Drivers pulled up to the First Baptist Church to take their second and final dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The original date set for the Friday prior, but Governor Parson canceled all state drive-thru clinics due to sub zero temperatures.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” said Jayne White, Andrew County Health Department.

As the U.S. tops half a million coronavirus deaths, Northwest Missourians are doing their part to inch one step closer to herd immunity.

“This is exciting getting the second shot,” said Ginny Vernon, COVID vaccine recipient.

Ginny Vernon and her husband Jack traveled over 40 miles to participate in the Savannah drive-thru clinic. The Fairfax couple said they've lost friends to the virus and had no doubts taking the vaccine.

“We don’t want COVID. We were fortunate enough to not have had that experience and we don’t want it,” said Vernon.

Richard Vogel also drove a fair distance, over 30 miles from Maitland to get his shot at the clinic. Vogel said he's been vigilant the past year, staying home and wearing a mask. He said getting his COVID vaccine was the next best move.

"Oh, I just think it’s the right thing to do," said Vogel.

Both drivers have different reasons for rolling down their window and rolling up their sleeve, but both Vernon and Vogel drove away feeling hopeful that normalcy is right around the corner.

“We’ll feel a little more comfortable going to a restaurant, going shopping. Just having a somewhat normal life again, whatever that ends up being,” said Vernon.

The next mass vaccination clinics are set in Mercer County on Wednesday and Thursday. Registration is still open.

Chillicothe and Harrison County will receive their second dose this week. Chillicothe's second clinic will be on Friday, Harrison's on Saturday.