Sawyer, Guthery contenders for Presiding Commissioner race

(St. Joseph,MO) In Buchanan County crime is on the minds of the two men vying to be the next Presiding Commissioner.

Republican candidate Lee Sawyer said he wants to work with area law enforcement to provide more resources to the county to keep criminals off the street.

"People have conveyed to me that they have concerns about crime in the county," Sawyer said. "I would like to work really closely with Sheriff Bill Puet and his team of deputies to give them the tools they need to hopefully keep criminals off the street.”

Democratic candidate Jason Guthery said he wants to address crime in Buchanan County by tackling opioid addiction.

"I think that crime in this county has soared and I think that's with the growth of the opiate problem," Guthery said. "I would like to see a county treatment facility somehow established."

Both candidates feel there is a need for more workforce development in St. Joseph, but have different priorities for directing the county.

Sawyer said he wants to enable business growth and help attract more companies to the area.

"There's opportunities for companies to grow that are already existing in the community and also opportunity for companies to come to Buchanan County,"Sawyer said.

Guthery said he wants to focus on how the county can work with businesses to benefit younger citizens.

"I would like to bring in and recruit businesses that are willing to help out our youth; that are willing to partake in programs whether it be transportation or or funding of programs for our youth," Guthery said.

After 30 years in the business world, Sawyer said he’s looking for a new challenge and feels his experience would benefit him in office.

“My career has been spent in business and so I really feel like that has helped me throughout my career to make difficult decisions when they were needing to be made,” Sawyer said. "I feel like if I could become presiding commissioner, that I'm very capable of making the difficult decisions that needed to be made to help make the right decision for taxpayers and the community.”

Gutherey has been a teacher and coach at Lafayette High School for the last 11 years and said the skills he uses every day will transfer to the office of presiding commissioner.

"Being resourceful, being frugal with your spending are some things that I've had to learn and implement into my daily lesson plans, that I think would really benefit the taxpayers,” Guthery said. “I’ve taught over 1,500 students, I’ve coached over 1,000 players and I’m doing this because I want to show them [my students] we can change when we unify.”

Guthery and Sawyer will go head-to head during the general election to replace Buchanan County’s current Presiding Commissioner, Republican Harry Roberts.