Clear

Scammers using name of Buchanan County deputy to get personal information

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that scammers are posing as Sgt. Joshua Hewitt.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 10:39 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Scammers are using the name of real law enforcement officers to try and get your personal information.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that scammers are posing as Sgt. Joshua Hewitt. The sheriff's office warns people not to give out personal or credit/debit card information if they receive a call.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
We are waking up to some foggy conditions on this Friday morning. Visibility could be low at times so you might want to leave a few minutes early this morning. For your Friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower 40s with cloudy skies and some drizzle. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events