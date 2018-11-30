(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Scammers are using the name of real law enforcement officers to try and get your personal information.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that scammers are posing as Sgt. Joshua Hewitt. The sheriff's office warns people not to give out personal or credit/debit card information if they receive a call.
Related Content
- Scammers using name of Buchanan County deputy to get personal information
- Former Buchanan County Deputy Appears in Court
- Buchanan County Sheriff's Department Talks Low Pay & Recruiting New Deputies
- Buchanan County Sheriff Warns of Phone Scams
- Buchanan County Kicks Off 2018 Debt Free
- Buchanan County Files Lawsuit Against Big Pharma
- Race for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Begins
- Race for Buchanan County Circuit Clerk Begins
- Buchanan County Sheriff Warns of Money Scam
- Buchanan County sees surge in voter registration
Scroll for more content...